OTTAWA -- Don Scott, mayor of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo in Alberta, told CTV News Channel’s Power Play on Tuesday that he has never been shown COVID-19 modelling for his region.

“If they could get us the help we need, then I think we could start tackling this issue,” Scott told Evan Solomon.

The mayor says he has been speaking to different levels of government about the lack of data for over six months.

Alberta has the highest seven-day COVID-19 infection rate in North America.

