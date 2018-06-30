Mayor of small Saskatchewan town calls crash that killed 6 a tragedy
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 30, 2018 11:51AM EDT
ELROSE, Sask. -- A car crash that left three adults and three children dead in southwestern Saskatchewan was a tragedy, the mayor of the small town where it happened said Saturday.
Investigators with the RCMP say the incident happened on Friday afternoon, just north of Elrose, Sask., population 500.
Mayor Dennis Dixon said a crash of this magnitude is tragic no matter where it happens, and Elrose is no exception.
"Any time that you have a crash like that anywhere, it's something you don't want to see," Dixon said. "It's a tragedy."
Two adults and three children were found dead in one of the two SUVs involved, police said Friday, and the woman driving the other was also killed in the crash.
Investigators said the driver was the only person in the second vehicle.
The RCMP has not given any other information about the deceased, and said it does not plan on naming them publicly.
