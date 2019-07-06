Mayor of Toronto John Tory, took to Twitter on Saturday, in a comical video to lament the loss of Toronto Raptors star player Kawhi Leonard heading to the Los Angeles Clippers.

“So what’s to say, maybe it was the jacket,” Tory says with a shrug at the start of the video. “Maybe he didn't like the jacket.”

Tory went on to thank Kawhi for “bringing a championship to the city” and for the “inspiration and excitement” he brought to Toronto.

Tory also wished Kawhi “good luck – but not too much” to the athlete and jokingly promised “no mercy” in future games.