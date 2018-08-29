

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The number of elementary students meeting provincial standards in math has decreased over the last five years.

The province's Education Quality and Accountability Office says 49 per cent of Grade 6 students met the provincial math standard last school year, down from 54 per cent in 2014.

Among Grade 3 students, the EQAO says 61 per cent met the provincial standard in math in 2017-2018, down from 67 per cent in 2014.

Education Minister Lisa Thompson says the results are "unacceptable" and says the government has refocused $55 million of current math resources to help with teacher training in the subject area.

Meanwhile, 45 per cent of Grade 9 students enrolled in the applied math course met the standard, while that figure stood at 84 for those in the academic math course.

Academic courses focus more on abstract applications of concepts, while applied courses focus on the practical.