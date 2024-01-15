Mastermind Toys lays off 272 employees as sale to Unity closes

'Intense' winter storm expected on the East Coast, while deep freeze in the West continues
Extreme cold weather continues in the Prairies, but some relief is on the way, while both coasts are set to receive some messy wintry weather this week.
Mastermind Toys has laid off about 272 employees as the retailer is turned over to new ownership.
In filings made with an Ontario court this month, a monitor representing the toy chain said termination notices have been provided to 232 employees who new owner Unity Acquisitions Inc. will not retain.
Another 40 temporary employees will not be kept, the filings from Alvarez & Marsal Canada Inc. on behalf of Mastermind also reveal.
The details around Mastermind's workforce come as the beleaguered company announced on Monday the closure of its sale to Unity, which is owned by retail leaders David Lui, Joe Mimran, and Frank Rocchetti. Unity owns brands such Kit and Ace and Casca Footwear.
Mimran, Unity's chairman who is best known for founding Club Monaco, creating Joe Fresh and reviving Tilley Endurables Inc., called the deal's closure "exciting."
"We look forward to continuing to provide leading toys, books and new unique products that ignite imagination and play," he said in a press release.
"We are excited about the future of Mastermind Toys and bringing new ideas and an enhanced in-store and online experience to build on the company's strong fundamentals and unlock growth."
Some 619 Mastermind employees have been given new employment offers. Court filings say they were provided with the offers before the deal's closing date and if they accepted, would become employees of Mastermind Toys Inc. when the deal closed.
Before Mastermind and Unity entered talks, the retailer had about 800 employees.
Mastermind filed for creditor protection in November, citing increasing competition, disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic and more recently, a deteriorating economy that has customers spending less.
Mastermind and Unity announced their agreement at the start of December, but never disclosed the financial terms of the deal.
At the same time, Mastermind said it would liquidate 18 of its 66 stores.
The stores included nine locations in Ontario, four in Alberta, two in New Brunswick and one each in British Columbia, Nova Scotia and Manitoba.
Mastermind first opened in 1984, when brothers Andy and Jon Levy started an educational software store in Toronto. Its popularity convinced the duo to transform the lone store into a chain and broaden its merchandise assortment.
They spent the ensuring years rebranding the company to focus on educational toys rather than software and renamed the chain Mastermind Toys.
Extreme cold weather continues in the Prairies, but some relief is on the way, while both coasts are set to receive some messy wintry weather this week.
Palestinian Islamist group Hamas aired a new video on Monday showing what it said were the bodies of two Israeli hostages, and Israel's military said that while it was examining the footage, there was serious concern regarding the hostages' fate.
With interest rate cuts likely on the horizon, the Canadian Real Estate Association expects the number of homes changing hands this year to grow following a slowdown in 2023.
Undercover police investigating the murder of a 13-year-old girl in British Columbia disguised themselves as tea marketers to secretly collect the DNA of about 150 Kurdish community members, court recordings reveal.
Mastermind Toys has laid off about 272 employees as the retailer is turned over to new ownership. In filings made with an Ontario court this month, a monitor representing the toy chain said termination notices have been provided to 232 employees who new owner Unity Acquisitions Inc. will not retain.
Rivers Cofield had no idea that the vintage dress she bought in December 2013 would unravel a mystery a decade later. Inside a secret pocket tucked under the bustle were two crumpled sheets of paper with lists of seemingly random words and places.
Blue Monday, the saddest day of the year, might be a myth, but mental health experts say there are plenty of factors that could contribute to the January blues, and plenty of ways to counteract them.
The hum of plows clearing snow from concourses and the scrape of shovels digging out seats echoed throughout Highmark Stadium on Monday hours before the Buffalo Bills hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in a storm-delayed AFC wild-card playoff game.
U.S. Navy ships and aircraft combed areas of the Gulf of Aden for two missing U.S. Navy SEALs on Monday as details emerged about their mission to board and take over a vessel carrying components for medium-range Iranian ballistic missiles headed for Somalia, a U.S. defence official said Monday.
The average price to rent an apartment in Toronto has declined for the third month in a row, according to a monthly report by Rentals.ca.
A group attending pro-Palestinian protests alleged Monday that Toronto police 'selectively' enforced a ban on demonstrations at a highway overpass just days after the restriction was announced.
It’s been nearly three years since 9-week-old Xavier Wilkinson died due to complications arising from a brain injury, yet his mother still doesn’t – and may never – know exactly what happened to him, a prosecutor told the jury at the murder trial for the boy’s father on Monday afternoon.
The National Capital Commission has purchased an empty storefront at the corner of Rideau Street and Sussex Drive that was once occupied by Chapters, CTV News has learned.
An Ottawa retired cop, 64, has won Sickkids Foundation’s ‘Catch the Ace’ jackpot with a reward amounting to a total of $1,177,408.
The CTV News at Six newscast will be broadcast on CTV2 today due to the NFL playoffs.
A crying Cassie Korzenko pleaded guilty to three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm during her virtual appearance in an Orillia courtroom 13 months after the three pedestrians she hit crossing the street to a Colts game were rushed to hospital in serious and life-threatening condition.
A police standoff that lasted several hours Sunday morning at a residence in Innisfil ended in multiple charges for a local man.
Provincial police were called about a report of gunshots in Caledon on Friday.
Real estate experts say there's currently more demand than supply in the housing sector, but anyone who is in a position to buy right now should move quickly.
Police have released photos of a person they want to speak to in connection to a hate-motivated assault in Waterloo.
There are currently 32,000 students in Waterloo Region with outdated vaccine record and public health has launched a campaign to get them back on track.
Many vehicles ended up in midwestern Ontario ditches this weekend. Additional motorists were left stranded in the middle of Highway 21 north of Kincardine, as nine drivers were charged with driving on closed roads in Southern Bruce County alone,
The calls are coming in at a higher rate than ever, but there are fewer ambulances to respond.
Bitterly cold Arctic air is gripping the region and lake-effect snow will continue across parts of midwestern Ontario on Monday.
Windsor police are looking for a suspect following a robbery at a west Windsor convenience store.
Windsor police have reopened a road near the WFCU Centre on Monday morning.
Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual.
Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man charged with the sexual assault and murder of a 19-year-old Quebec junior college student nearly 24 years ago.
A Quebec man has admitted to setting a series of fires that burned hundreds of hectares of forest last year and forced hundreds of people from their homes.
With shelters full and encampments cropping up, the City of Longueuil followed Montreal's lead and unveiled its first action plan to fight homelessness.
A developing low-pressure system, moving up from the coastline of New England, will bring a mix of snow, ice pellets, and rain to the Maritimes Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning.
Rick’s Motor Mart in Cocange, N.B., is down six cars after thieves hit the lot twice over the weekend.
An RCMP officer and a North Sydney man are in hospital after a three-vehicle collision in Coxheath, N.S.
The wrong antidote dosage being used. The wrong patient receiving a procedure. These are just some of the incidents outlined in the province's latest critical incident report.
The Winnipeg Police Service has confirmed a pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle on Notre Dame Avenue over the weekend.
Winnipeg is no longer under an extreme cold warning, but other areas of Manitoba will still need to bundle up.
Calgary police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday evening that sent three people to hospital.
The city's new single-use bylaw for bags, utensils, napkins and more will go into effect on Jan. 16, meaning Calgarians will pay a fee for bags and will need to ask for any extras in their delivery, drive-thru and takeout orders.
A French-language trial for a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting seven women at a rural property east of Calgary has been delayed.
Setting the franchise record with 10 victories in a row is an impressive achievement that's obvious to current Edmonton Oilers players, given that Stanley Cup-winning squads captained by the likes of Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier stalled at nine.
Capital Line trains were not operating between the Coliseum and Clareview stations early Monday morning after a train hit a pedestrian, Edmonton Transit Service confirmed.
The Alberta Motor Association (AMA) received a potentially historic number of requests for roadside assistance over the past few days – leading to some issues with their online wait time system in Calgary and Edmonton.
The way B.C. courts decide who gets to keep a family pet after a separation or divorce is changing Monday, as amendments to the province's Family Law Act come into effect.
A passenger on a flight bound for the Vancouver airport over the weekend was arrested upon arrival for allegedly assaulting someone on board.
British Columbia Premier David Eby says he supports police who secretly collected DNA from members of the Kurdish community to solve the murder of a 13-year-old girl, saying he "really struggles" with the idea that they should not have done so.
Five members of Parliament are in the Middle East to hear from Palestinians about how Canada can best push for peace and human rights in the region, with plans to visit the West Bank which has seen rising violence.
There will be a state funeral for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent. Broadbent died on Jan. 11 at the age of 87. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today that the state funeral will be held in Ottawa on Jan. 28.
Former prime minister Jean Chretien sat down with CTV's Question Period host Vassy Kapelos for a wide-ranging exclusive interview to discuss how Canada has changed, when it's time to leave politics and how to work with political opponents.
Blue Monday, the saddest day of the year, might be a myth, but mental health experts say there are plenty of factors that could contribute to the January blues, and plenty of ways to counteract them.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling various yogurt and parfait bowls that contain Quaker granola previously recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. The recall involves more than 30 types of yogurt or parfait bowls sold at grocery stores across Canada.
The sale of fentanyl on the dark web grows so fast that sellers are able to offer steep discounts, and researchers worry it will be difficult to stop, a new study has found.
The sale of fentanyl on the dark web grows so fast that sellers are able to offer steep discounts, and researchers worry it will be difficult to stop, a new study has found.
A sliver of a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid has made its way from the stars to a laboratory here in Winnipeg – all part of a NASA space mission to learn about the origins of life on Earth.
A U.S. company's lunar lander is now headed back toward Earth from the vicinity of the moon after a failed moonshot.
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are arriving four months past their due date on Monday night at the Peacock Theater, coming after a year of historic Hollywood turbulence in an industry whose upheavals are evident everywhere.
Twenty years after he became a viral sensation with his “American Idol” audition, William Hung is opening up about his gambling problem.
Harrison Ford was honoured with the Career Achievement Award during Sunday’s Critics Choice awards telecast.
Loblaw Companies Ltd. stores across Canada will no longer offer last-day sale items at a 50 per cent discount.
With interest rate cuts likely on the horizon, the Canadian Real Estate Association expects the number of homes changing hands this year to grow following a slowdown in 2023.
Almost 40% of jobs around the world could be affected by the rise of artificial intelligence, a trend that is likely to deepen inequality, according to the International Monetary Fund.
Blue Monday, the saddest day of the year, might be a myth, but mental health experts say there are plenty of factors that could contribute to the January blues, and plenty of ways to counteract them.
Madison Marsh, a 22-year-old second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and master's student at the Harvard Kennedy School's public policy program, emerged victorious at the 2024 Miss America pageant in Orlando, Fla. on Sunday night.
Rivers Cofield had no idea that the vintage dress she bought in December 2013 would unravel a mystery a decade later. Inside a secret pocket tucked under the bustle were two crumpled sheets of paper with lists of seemingly random words and places.
Lionel Messi was selected over Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, and World Cup champion Aitana Bonmatí won over Spain teammate Jenni Hermoso and Colombia star Linda Caicedo.
The hum of plows clearing snow from concourses and the scrape of shovels digging out seats echoed throughout Highmark Stadium on Monday hours before the Buffalo Bills hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in a storm-delayed AFC wild-card playoff game.
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime outlasted Austria's Dominic Thiem 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 5-7, 6-3 on a mixed day for Canadians on Monday at the Australian Open.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
Toronto has topped the list of the most congested cities in North America, beating out both New York and Mexico City, according to new traffic data released by navigation and location technology company TomTom.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.