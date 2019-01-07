Massive piece of equipment on the move in Alberta
The largest load ever to hit Alberta’s highways has begun its 125-plus-kilometre journey.
The splitter, a piece of petrochemical equipment, is being moved from Edmonton to a work site near Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.
According to the Alberta government, the “historic super load” weighs 820 tonnes and measures 96 metres long – making it about as heavy as eight blue whales.
The splitter is so large that it takes up the width of an entire two-lane road, including the shoulder. People driving in its path are being warned to expect delays as it will be travelling below the speed limit and occasionally against the flow of traffic.
The splitter left Edmonton Sunday night, and stopped at a rest area outside the city early Monday morning. It is scheduled to be moved to Lamont, Alta., on Tuesday before making the final leg of its journey on Wednesday.
Reminder to motorists of a large vessel move leaving Edmonton this evening at 9pm. Be prepared for delays & watch for pilot vehicles and flag persons escorting the load. #ABRoads #yegtraffic https://t.co/4NSH0NBtgV— 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) January 7, 2019
