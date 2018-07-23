Massive fire strikes one of Saskatchewan town's biggest employers
ROSTHERN, Sask. - The damage estimate is expected to run into the millions of dollars after a fire tore through a large central Saskatchewan farm machinery dealership.
Emergency crews were called to Cervus Equipment John Deere in Rosthern just before 10:00 a.m. Sunday after area residents spotted the fire.
Eyewitness Sean Nichol says the flames eventually reached at least twice the height of the two-storey structure and explosions could be heard every few minutes as the blaze grew in intensity
Fire departments from other communities were called in and company workers tried to salvage as much equipment and material as possible.
There are no reports of injuries and the fire was under control by about 3:00 p.m.
At one point during the emergency officials ordered old water trucks taken out of retirement for use in the firefighting effort, while police closed or limited traffic on nearby highways 11 and 312.
