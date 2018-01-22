

CTVNews.ca Staff





A massive fire that broke out in the Metro Vancouver city of Port Coquitlam when a fuel truck collided with a train at a Canadian Pacific Railyard is now out, according to the city’s mayor.

Mayor Greg Moore tweeted that the fire was out and fire crews have returned to the fire hall on Tuesday morning.

“A potentially deadly situation was handle professionally by everyone,” he wrote.

“There are many questions. We need to work together to understand what happened and why, to ensure this never happens again,” Moore said in a follow up tweet.

A tanker truck carrying ethanol gas hit a CP Rail car at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday evening, according to a statement from the City of Port Coquitlam. Just before 10 p.m., the city announced the fire was under control.

No injuries were reported and the city said the train that caught fire was not carrying any toxic materials in a Twitter post on Monday.

Fire Chief Nick Delmonico described how the fully-loaded tanker truck hit the rail car.

"It abruptly exploded…The rail car and the train and the semi are all on fire," Delmonico told CTV News Monday night.

Firefighters were allowing the fire to burn itself out, Delmonico told The Canadian Press.

“We have a fairly extensive fire and we're trying to remove hazards from the area (and) other trains in the yards with other types of dangerous goods,” he said. “[We’re] trying to remove other stuff out of the way before we start trying to extinguish it.”

Port Coquitlam RCMP evacuated an 800-metre radius around the railyard as an added precaution.

The fire started on the Oxford Connector in the area of Lougheed Highway and Shaughnessy Street.

Roughly four hours after the blaze broke out, RCMP started allowing people to return home but cautioned residents to stay inside and avoid the area if possible.

A portion of the Lougheed Highway was closed both ways between Shaughnessy Street and the Oxford Connector early Tuesday morning.

With files from CTV Vancouver and The Canadian Press