

CTVNews.ca Staff





A fire that destroyed a luxury vehicle in a Toronto parking lot is being treated as suspicious.

Emergency crews were called to the movie theatre parking lot on The Queensway around 11:20 p.m. Sunday.

They arrived to find a Maserati car engulfed by flames. No injuries were reported, as nobody was inside the vehicle at the time.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. The car had been removed from the scene by early Monday morning.