

Josh K. Elliott, CTVNews.ca





A woman who changed her appearance during three months on the run has been convicted of first-degree murder and arson in the death of Moncton teenager Baylee Wylie.

Marissa Shephard, 22, was found guilty in a New Brunswick courtroom on Tuesday following four hours of jury deliberation.

The court heard that Wylie’s body was found in a house fire in December of 2015. An autopsy revealed he’d been stabbed approximately 200 times.

The conviction comes with an automatic life sentence.

Shephard will face another hearing in June to determine when she will be eligible for parole.

Shephard eluded police for nearly three months prior to her arrest in March of 2016, and had been the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

Two men were previously convicted in connection with Wylie’s death.

Tyler Noel, 19, was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty last year to second-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life.

Devin Morningstar, now 20, was convicted in early 2017 of first-degree murder and arson in connection with the incident.