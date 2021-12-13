Niagara regional police say they have charged Marineland for allegedly using dolphins and whales for entertainment purposes.

Police say they began an investigation in October over the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist park's use of cetaceans in shows.

They say they found Marineland used dolphins and whales for entertainment purposes in the month of August.

That goes against laws passed in 2019 that made it an offence for dolphins and whales to perform.

Marineland faces one count of using a captive cetacean for performance for entertainment purposes without authorization.

Marineland did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2021.