For the third time in eight months, Marci Ien was pulled over and questioned by police in her Toronto neighbourhood. This time, the officer told her she had failed to stop at a stop sign near a school located approximately half a kilometre from her house. Despite the accusation, she didn’t receive a ticket and was given a warning instead, just like the other times.

However, this time was different.

This time, she was pulled over in the driveway of her own home. And this time, the award-winning broadcaster and co-host of CTV’s “The Social” had had enough.

In an emotional opinion piece published in The Globe and Mail this week, Ien describes how a police officer followed her to her home and questioned her in her driveway last week. She writes that the officer asked her if she lived at her address even after she handed him her identification stating as much.

“I'm frustrated. I'm angry. I don't deserve this. Not now, nor the previous times I had been pulled over,” Ien wrote. “Who you are doesn't matter; it's what you are. If you are black in Canada, you are subject to a different standard and, often, seemingly, different laws.”

Following the story’s publication, Ien told CTV News Channel that she believes she was racially profiled by the Toronto police.

“I know. And that’s why, this time, I thought it important to put pen to paper and speak to what has happened to me,” she said on Monday.

Ien said she decided to share her story to bring attention to the problem.

“It’s happening to many others and it’s unacceptable that it is,” she said. “It’s just that with others, they may not have a platform. They may not have a voice and I want to make sure that I use mine and I use it effectively.”

After the officer inspected her information in his cruiser, she said he returned to her car to give her a warning. That’s when she confronted him about the supposed traffic violation.

“I said to the officer, ‘Give me a ticket. I don’t want another warning. If I’ve done something wrong then ticket me or stop me at the place where this happened, not in my driveway.’”

Ien told CTV News Channel that she felt powerless and sick to her stomach during the encounter.

“I don’t know how to explain this to my children,” she said. “I said [to the officer] ‘What do I tell them when we teach them respect and we teach them empathy and we teach them kindness and all of these things and here I am on my own driveway not getting any of that back?’”

It took several minutes before Ien said she was able to compose herself and go inside to tell her family about what had happened.

“I was so upset,” she said. “Three times stopped, three warnings. The same questions…”

Ien said she’s received mixed reactions to her op-ed. She said some people have thanked her for writing her story while others have suggested she was fortunate to get off with only a warning.

“We know that things happen. We also know that there are a lot of amazing police officers out there. This is not about being anti-police. It’s about sharing my story,” she said.

