March honours 100-year anniversary of Chinese student school strike over segregation

University of Victoria Chinese culture expert Grace Wong Sneddon, Department of Art History &amp; Visual Studies, is shown in Victoria on Saturday Sept. 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner University of Victoria Chinese culture expert Grace Wong Sneddon, Department of Art History &amp; Visual Studies, is shown in Victoria on Saturday Sept. 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social