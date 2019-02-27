Manure spreader worth $40,000 stolen from property in Brock Township, Ont.
Durham regional police say a manure spreader worth $40,000 was recently stolen.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 27, 2019 5:03PM EST
BROCK TOWNSHIP, Ont. -- Police are investigating after a manure spreader worth $40,000 was stolen from a farm in southern Ontario.
Durham regional police say the incident happened sometime between Feb. 12 and Feb. 22 at a farm in Brock Township, northeast of Toronto.
Police say the machine would normally be towed by a large tractor, so it's likely the suspect would have been doing so.
The stolen equipment is described as a mid-1980s New Holland Model 795 spreader with yellow wheels.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
