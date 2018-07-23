Manitoba woman charged with killing 85-year-old husband: Winnipeg police
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 23, 2018 2:56PM EDT
WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of her elderly husband.
Police say they went to a home Saturday morning to check on the well-being of a resident.
Inside, they found the body of Hans George Scheppner, who was 85, along with his wife, who was taken into custody.
Police say they believe Scheppner had been stabbed in the upper body six days earlier.
Anne-Dore Maria Scheppner, who is 73, has been charged with second-degree murder.
Two years ago, an altercation between an elderly couple in Calgary resulted in a murder charge.
Audrey van Zuiden, who was 80, died in a deadly assault inside the home she shared with her husband, Siegfried.
Siegfried van Zuiden was later deemed unfit to stand trial on a charge of second-degree murder, after a psychiatrist testified the man suffered from dementia.
