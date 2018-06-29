Manitoba wildfire evacuees returning home
A map of Lynn Lake, Man. is seen here.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 29, 2018 3:52PM EDT
LYNN LAKE, Man. -- People who left two northern Manitoba communities due to a wildfire are being allowed to return home.
Earlier this month the flames forced the evacuation of Marcel Colomb First Nation and a voluntary evacuation of the town of Lynn Lake.
The province says recent rain and the work of crews have helped stop the spread of the fire, which was sparked by lightning.
The flames came within 15 kilometres of Lynn Lake and 10 kilometres of Marcel Colomb.
The Canadian Red Cross says the last people who were evacuated from another wildfire that threatened the Pauingassi First Nation are also back home.
The Red Cross says over the past six weeks it has helped more than 2,500 people who were evacuated from Manitoba communities due to wildfires.
