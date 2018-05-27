

Nick Kirmse, CTVNews.ca





Evacuation orders are still in place for residents of Manitoba’s Little Grand Rapids First Nation, but community members are eager to return home now that the fire in the area is stable.

Helped by rain and high humidity over the weekend, firefighters have managed to stabilize the blaze, with only hot spots remaining for crews to deal with.

Little Grand Rapids Chief Raymond Keeper and other leaders were able to return to the community on Saturday to survey the damage.

While 250 square kilometres went up in flames, Little Grand Rapids was left almost untouched, with only three homes and several hydro poles destroyed, according to officials.

Colin Meekis, the Little Grand Rapids Community Health Rep, was one of the community members who returned Saturday.

“Someone was watching over us,” Meekis said to CTV Winnipeg. “The fire went around. The fire stopped just before the reserve.”

Despite the community being mostly untouched by the flames, Keeper says there is still much to be done before people can return and is calling on local labourers to fly home and help with the rebuilding efforts.

“If they want to go back they’ll be allowed to go back and help,” Keeper told CTV Winnipeg.

Manitoba Hydro says that the sub transmission line and distribution system that serve the area are damaged, and repairs can’t begin until the fire is completely suppressed.

Keeper also said that the community’s water needs to be tested to make sure it’s safe before residents return.

But some residents don’t want to wait that long.

Hilda Crow, a Little Grand Rapids Councillor, told CTV Winnipeg that she wants to return Tuesday -- and she’s not the only one.

“People, they want to go home,” said Crow. “They’re cooped up here in Winnipeg… And they want to be outside.”

Last week, more than 1,000 people from Little Grand Rapids and nearby Pauingassi were evacuated by air to Winnipeg with the help of Red Cross volunteers using two military aircraft and chartered planes.

While most people were able to be evacuated by Thursday night, a storm kept some volunteers grounded in the community overnight.

Though the worst seems to have passed for Little Grand Rapids, the fire risk remains higher in nearby Pauingassi, with Manitoba disaster services officials saying they hope to get there on Monday to observe conditions.