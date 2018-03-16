Manitoba to crack down on distracted driving with roadside licence suspensions
A woman uses an iPad while behind the wheel of a vehicle stopped in traffic at a red light in downtown Vancouver, B.C., on Monday October 20, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 16, 2018 3:31PM EDT
WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is planning tougher penalties for people who drive while using a hand-held cellphone or other device.
A bill being presented to the legislature calls for immediate roadside licence suspensions on top of existing fines and demerit points.
A first-time offence would bring a three-day licence suspension, and any subsequent offence would bring a seven-day driving ban.
Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler says distracted driving is a growing problem and people need to get the message that it is dangerous.
Schuler says the bill would also include other penalties, but he won't be able to reveal details until Monday.
Schuler tried to introduce the bill today, but the Opposition New Democrats delayed proceedings by demanding recorded votes on different issues and requiring a one-hour recess each time.
New Democrat legislature member Jim Maloway said his party was using the delay tactics to protest the fact that cabinet ministers have been making statements about new bills in the legislature without giving the Opposition time to read them.
