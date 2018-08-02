Manitoba teen girl sentenced as youth for fatal beating of Indigenous woman
In this July 12, 2017, photo, Delores Daniels holds a photo of her daughter Serena McKay, who was killed. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 2, 2018 3:10PM EDT
WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba teenage girl who took part in the beating of an Indigenous woman that was filmed and shared online has been given the maximum youth sentence for manslaughter.
The girl, who was 16 at the time of the attack, has been sentenced to two years in custody and one year of community supervision.
She pleaded guilty earlier this year to the April 2017 death of Serena McKay on the Sagkeeng First Nation.
McKay was beaten and left outdoors to die by two teens after a house party, and videos of the attack surfaced on social media.
The Crown had asked for an adult sentence of seven years, but Provincial court Judge Lindy Choy rejected that request.
Her co-accused pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced in June to three years in jail as a youth.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Police say threat sparks standoff at restaurant in Kamloops, B.C.
- Four deaths confirmed in early morning Labrador highway accident
- Manitoba teen girl sentenced as youth for fatal beating of Indigenous woman
- Driver who wanted breath test to prove sobriety to friends failed: police
- Intruder sought in reported sex assault of child in Toronto home