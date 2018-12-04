

CTVNews.ca staff, with a report from CTV Winnipeg’s Beth Macdonell





Fifteen schools in Manitoba are reopening Tuesday, after being closed unexpectedly one day earlier due to online threats.

An 18-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl have been arrested in connection with the threats, which prompted the Selkirk, Man.-based Lord Selkirk School Division to close all of its classrooms Monday to ensure the safety of its 3,900 students and 1,000 staff members.

The online posts, which first surfaced Sunday night, talked about a killing spree and used the initials of several schools in the Selkirk area.

Police say they have seized a number of items as part of their investigation, but have not found any firearms linked to the three teenagers facing charges.

All three teens live in the Selkirk area, according to police.