Manitoba RCMP arrest 3 students for threatening three schools
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 19, 2018 5:59PM EST
WINNIPEG - RCMP say they have arrested three youths suspected of making threats against students at three schools in Manitoba.
Police say the threats were made Tuesday against students at R.D. Parker Collegiate in Thompson, Carman Collegiate in Carman and at Ecole Edward Schreyer School in Beausejour.
In each case the suspect is a student who attends the school where the alleged threat was made.
Police say the suspects are all boys who range in age from 13 to 17-years-old.
Charges are pending.
RCMP says parents and guardians should speak to their children about social media responsibility.
