Manitoba presses federal government for more aid to help Ukrainians fleeing war

Thousands people rally in support of The Ukraine outside the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg Saturday, February 26, 2022. The group was rallying against the Russian invasion of The Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods Thousands people rally in support of The Ukraine outside the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg Saturday, February 26, 2022. The group was rallying against the Russian invasion of The Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social