Manitoba premier to declare state of emergency as snowstorm slams province
An early winter storm with heavy wet snow caused fallen trees, many on cars, and power lines in Winnipeg early Friday morning, October 11, 2019. Snow clearing crews were forced to hit the streets to clean up the damage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Published Saturday, October 12, 2019 6:52PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 12, 2019 6:57PM EDT
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he will be declaring a state of emergency as a snowstorm continues to rage across the province, knocking out power to multiple regions.
The premier made the announcement in a press conference on Saturday following a request from Manitoba Hydro.
Although snow has slowed in areas such as Winnipeg, thousands of people were still in the dark Saturday as the company fought the elements to restore power. The company said in a press release Saturday morning that just under 53,000 customers were without electricity.
More to come.
