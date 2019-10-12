Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he will be declaring a state of emergency as a snowstorm continues to rage across the province, knocking out power to multiple regions.

The premier made the announcement in a press conference on Saturday following a request from Manitoba Hydro.

Although snow has slowed in areas such as Winnipeg, thousands of people were still in the dark Saturday as the company fought the elements to restore power. The company said in a press release Saturday morning that just under 53,000 customers were without electricity.

