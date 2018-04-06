Manitoba premier says he'll take the federal government to court over carbon tax
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks to reporters in his office in Winnipeg on Friday, April 6, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 6, 2018 12:43PM EDT
WINNIPEG - Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he's prepared to take the federal government to court if it imposes a higher carbon tax than the one he's planning.
Ottawa has demanded the provinces adopt a tax this year of $10 per tonne, which would rise by $10 each year until it hits $50 in 2022.
Pallister is planning to impose a $25 per tonne carbon tax later this year and keep it there.
The Trudeau government has said it will step in and impose its price on any province that falls short of the national mark.
Pallister says he believes the threat may be an empty one, but he's prepared to take Ottawa to court.
He says Manitoba's pricing does as much for the environment as Ottawa's without taking extra money from taxpayers.
