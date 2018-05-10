

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says his government is about to put an end to spotlight hunting.

Pallister revealed the plan in a speech to some 800 people at a Progressive Conservative party fundraiser.

He made a brief mention of a plan to end what he called an "inhumane practice" of hunters using spotlights at night to help kill animals.

Details are expected in a bill to be introduced in the legislature Monday.

The government has been at odds with some Indigenous organizations over spotlight-hunting.

Pallister stirred up anger last year when he said the issue was becoming a race war -- something he wanted to avoid.