Manitoba premier drops night-hunt ban news in party evening speech
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks before the provincial throne speech at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Tuesday, November 21, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 10, 2018 8:59PM EDT
WINNIPEG - Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says his government is about to put an end to spotlight hunting.
Pallister revealed the plan in a speech to some 800 people at a Progressive Conservative party fundraiser.
He made a brief mention of a plan to end what he called an "inhumane practice" of hunters using spotlights at night to help kill animals.
Details are expected in a bill to be introduced in the legislature Monday.
The government has been at odds with some Indigenous organizations over spotlight-hunting.
Pallister stirred up anger last year when he said the issue was becoming a race war -- something he wanted to avoid.
