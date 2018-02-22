Manitoba premier announces 'no wrong door' harassment policy for all staff
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announces at Welcome Place, a refugee support organization in Winnipeg, emergency support for refugee claimants crossing the Manitoba border from the United States, Thursday, February 23, 2017. (John Woods / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Thursday, February 22, 2018 12:56PM EST
WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government has announced a new harassment policy following allegations that a former cabinet minister tickled and groped female staffers.
Progressive Conservative Premier Brian Pallister says the "no wrong door" policy gives all government staff options to report complaints.
He says employees will be respected and heard, and should not fear an impact on their careers.
Several women who came forward earlier this month said Stan Struthers, an NDP cabinet minister from 2003 to 2014, tickled them, groped them or made sexual remarks.
Former NDP premier Greg Selinger apologized, but said he was unaware at the time that anything had happened.
Selinger announced this week that he will resign his legislature seat on March 7.
