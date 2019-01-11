

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- An Indigenous mother whose newborn baby was seized by social workers as she recovered in a Winnipeg hospital says she was blindsided, and did not deserve to be treated the way she was.

The mother, who cannot be identified under Manitoba law, cradled the tiny newborn and rocked it before social workers, eventually helped by security guards and police, took the baby from her arms.

The apprehension was broadcast live on social media by a family member and has prompted strong reactions from many who have viewed it.

The woman's aunt says one social worker accused the mother of being intoxicated at a doctor's visit, but she says the accusation was false.

Statistics from the Manitoba government show roughly one newborn a day is taken into care.

Indigenous leaders say the child welfare system is broken and discriminates against First Nations.