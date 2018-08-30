

CTVNews.ca Staff





Manitoba RCMP say they’re looking for two to three suspects after an officer was shot during a “serious incident” near Onanole, Man. late Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. local time near the small community, which is located approximately 264 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Early Thursday morning, RCMP said a male officer had sustained “serious injuries” in the incident and remains in hospital.

“Our thoughts & hearts are with his family,” police tweeted.

RCMP say they are looking for two to three suspects possibly travelling in a black 2005 GMC Sierra extended cab, with a Manitoba licence plate number GBX-476. Police say the suspects may have split up and are considered armed and dangerous.

Residents in the area were advised to ensure their doors and windows are locked. In an earlier tweet, RCMP warned residents to expect a “heavy” police presence throughout the region and to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in or around Onanole is being asked to call police.

