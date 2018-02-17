

Police are investigating an assault on a 10-year-old girl on a Manitoba First Nation after video of the attack was sent to her mother.

Amber Hardisty said the video, sent by a friend of her daughter Nevaeh, showed the child being punched, pushed and kicked.

She said she received the shocking video during a 200-kilometre journey from Winnipeg to her home on Hollow Water First Nation after visiting with family. With no cellular service available, she sent her daughter a panicked online message.

Neveah, worried she would get others in trouble, initially told her mother the whole thing was pretend.

“I already feel like nobody likes me,” Neveah told CTV Winnipeg on Friday.

She eventually explained that a girl attacked her outside of a friend’s house. The RCMP said the incident was reported on Wednesday.

Hardisty said the video was painful to watch.

“Especially hearing her scream like that,” she said. “That’s just cruel for little kids to come up with things like, ‘Oh, let’s just go beat up this kid and record it.’”

Hardisty believes Nevaeh’s friend recorded the video from another device after it was posted to a video-sharing social media app.

The attack left Nevaeh with bruises on her face and behind her ear. Two days after the incident, she still has trouble hearing. Hardisty is waiting to take her daughter for a CT scan in Selkirk, Man. to better assess her injuries.

Hollow Water Vice Chief Furlon Barker is a calling for a strategy to prevent such acts of violence.

“The community must come together to look at the root of the problem and develop a plan of action that’s understood and supported by everyone,” he said.

With a report from CTV Winnipeg’s Gabrielle Marchand