

Colette Derworiz , The Canadian Press





DESMARAIS, Alta. -- RCMP have charged a man with second-degree murder after the remains of an Indigenous woman from northern Alberta were found in Manitoba nearly three years after she disappeared.

Gloria Gladue, 44, was last seen in Wabasca, Alta., in October 2015 and reported missing by her family a month later.

Her daughter, Nicole Gladue-Weesemat, said the family is shattered by the news.

"I'm in shock and I'm devastated and in denial," she said in an interview. "But it just keeps getting more real."

Gladue-Weesemat, who lives in Edson, Alta., said she expected that her mom would come home.

"Honestly, I did," she said. "That's what every family hopes and I never for one minute thought this would be the outcome, and it is. I don't want it to be real, but it's real."

She said Gladue's family, which includes seven children and 17 grandchildren, will miss her terribly.

"She had a beautiful smile, laugh," said her daughter. "She was such a beautiful soul.

"Now she's gone."

Police said Gladue's remains were found in rural Manitoba on June 17 and positively identified by the Winnipeg medical examiner on Tuesday.

Grant Arthur Sneesby, 68, of Gladstone, Man., was arrested Wednesday in Edmonton and has been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to human remains.

He is to appear in provincial court in Desmarais, Alta., on July 12.

Gladue-Weesemat said she will be there

"I'm just devastated that another Aboriginal woman was missing and that the outcome was that she was murdered," she said.

Her mother never mentioned the man who's charged in her death, she said.

"All I know is his name and that he's white," said Gladue-Weesemat.

Police said no further information will be released because the matter is before the courts.