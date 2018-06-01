Manitoba legislators sit late into night to pass bills before summer break
File photo of Manitoba legislature.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 1, 2018 10:04AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 1, 2018 10:05AM EDT
WINNIPEG - Manitoba politicians sat in the legislature past midnight as several bills, including two related to cannabis, went to a final vote and were approved.
One bill establishes 19 as the legal age for purchasing recreational marijuana and also allows for private retailers to sell the product once it's legalized by the federal government.
Another bill restricts marijuana from being smoked in virtually all public places, including parks, sidewalks and campsites.
The Progressive Conservative government got a dozen other bills approved last night, including one that will let legislature members switch party caucuses.
The move undoes a ban on floor-crossing brought in by the former NDP government in 2006, and which was being challenged in court by Independent member Steven Fletcher.
The bills will receive their final stamp of approval from the lieutenant-governor on Monday, when the legislature is scheduled to break for the summer.
