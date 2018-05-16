Manitoba introduces proposed legislation to ban spotlight hunting at night
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Tuesday, November 7, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 16, 2018 3:19PM EDT
WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government has introduced legislation to ban hunting with spotlights at night.
The bill would ban the practice in southern Manitoba, except for Indigenous people who are granted a permit.
They will only be able to hunt in a specific area.
It also bans hunting at night in northern Manitoba, but Indigenous people with treaty rights are exempt and would not need a permit.
Spotlight hunting involves the use of bright lights to help hunters see moose, deer and other animals.
Premier Brian Pallister promised to ban what he called an "inhumane practice" in a speech to party faithful last week and said last year the issue was becoming a race war with some Indigenous hunters.
Some Indigenous leaders have accused the province of not consulting them enough and say they're worried a ban will infringe on their treaty rights.
Others supported the restrictions and the Manitoba Metis Federation voted to ban spotlighting in southern Manitoba last fall.
Two men have been killed in recent years in night hunting accidents and livestock and buildings have inadvertently been hit by bullets travelling well beyond the reach of a spotlight.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Federal natural resources researchers forecast long, hot wildfire season
- No criminal charges against man who waved Nazi flag in Montreal: police
- London, Ont., man finds live First World War shell on driveway, police say
- Manitoba introduces proposed legislation to ban spotlight hunting at night
- Cat 'crisis': Ontario city drafts bylaw requiring all felines be kept indoors