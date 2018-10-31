

CTVNews.ca Staff





A pair of black bear cubs puzzled hydro workers in Manitoba when they fell asleep up high on a transmission pole.

Manitoba Hydro crew members spotted the two black bears resting on the pole in Sundown, Man., located approximately 135 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg, on Wednesday morning.

“We’re working with officials to get the bears down safely. We hope they eventually come down on their own,” the utility company tweeted.

An hour later, Manitoba Hydro provided an update on the bears’ situation and said they had “deenergized” the section of the line around the animals.

“They’re safe up there,” the company tweeted. “We’re not sure why they climbed the pole, but they may have been spooked by something.”

After another hour passed, Manitoba Hydro shared another update and it appeared as if the bears were quite comfortable where they were.

“The bears are still up the pole, and they're actually sleeping up there,” the tweet read.

The utility company said they’re still working on “game plan” to get the bear cubs down from the pole.

