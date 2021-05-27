OTTAWA -- Manitoba’s deputy premier says the province has close to 3,000 doses of AstraZeneca that are set to expire in the next few days.

Deputy Premier Kelvin Goertzen says Manitoba needs to have supply available for the people who want their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, adding that those Manitobans will determine how much supply is left.

“We’re not going to have tens of thousands of shots of AstraZeneca left,” Goertzen told CTV News Channel’s Power Play on Thursday.

Time is ticking down on AstraZeneca vaccines doses that are set to expire at the end of the month. Health Minister Patty Hajdu is urging the provinces not to let the doses go to waste, suggesting they share unwanted doses with each other.

