Manitoba crash: Expert says highway improvements could include roundabout, reduced speed

The province of Manitoba is conducting a safety review of a rural intersection where 16 people were killed in a recent collision. According to transportation safety engineer Russell Brownlee, improvements could include a speed limit change, better signage or even constructing a new roundabout.

"Well, roundabouts, I mean, it's one of the safest forms of traffic control: it eliminates a lot of the head-on type collisions and right-angle collisions," Brownlee told CTV's Your Morning from Barrie, Ont. "We don't generally experience, and it's very rare to see, a fatal collision at a roundabout, just because of the required lower operating speeds and that road users aren't connecting to each other at right angles."

The tragedy on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man., occurred when a minibus carrying seniors went into the path of a transport truck at what's known as an "at-grade" intersection. That's when a local road with a stop sign intersects with a highway at the same elevation, meaning that drivers on the smaller road need to wait for a gap in highway traffic, which has right-of-way.

Brownlee is not involved in the safety review, but is familiar with coverage of the crash. He also provides forensic investigation and consulting services as part of his work.

"A lot of the intersections that we look at in rural areas, some of the basics just need to be there," Brownlee, who is the CEO of True North Safety Group, said.

Such basics include making sure road users can see each other properly, and that intersections have clear and well-placed traffic control devices like warning signals and signs.

Brownlee, however, imagines there isn't enough volume on the rural stretch of highway where the crash happened to justify the cost of standard traffic lights.

"We do have hundreds of thousands of rural intersections in Canada," Brownlee said. "The conflict is low and the investment is quite substantial."

Reducing speed limits near rural intersections could also be a solution.

"Within a nice straight road section, higher operating speeds can be attained and can be travelled quite safely," Brownlee explained. "It's a matter of when we get into areas where there's conflict… we should be looking at lower operating speeds, so that when people are making choices about how to approach the intersection and cross it, that they are actually operating at an appropriate speed that they can make those decisions."