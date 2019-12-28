WINNIPEG -- An animal rescue group in Manitoba says it's helping a stray dog found with a jar stuck on its head that vets have told them was also bitten by other animals and shot with a pellet gun.

Manitoba Underdogs Rescue spokeswoman Lindsay Gillanders says the fluffy black-and-white female pup, who they've been calling "Greta," is now in the care of a veterinary hospital in Winnipeg.

Gillanders says bloodwork found that Greta was suffering from some sort of metal toxicity, and an X-ray revealed a mass in her stomach that turned out to be an aluminum can.

RCMP spokesman Sgt. Paul Manaigre says in an email that police were contacted Boxing Day by a homeowner in a northern community who said the dog was underneath her deck, and she was concerned for its well-being.

Manaigre says officers cut the plastic jar off the dog and it was taken to a shelter.

Gillanders says vomiting was induced and the can came up, along with a turkey bone and a Christmas orange, but Greta's recovery is still uncertain.