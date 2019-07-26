The intense manhunt for two young men who are wanted in connection with three homicides in British Columbia has narrowed to the dense wilderness outside a small town in northern Manitoba.

Over the past week, heavily armed police officers from across the country have descended on the community of Gillam, Man. in search of 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky.

RCMP believe the childhood friends from Port Alberni on Vancouver Island have been hiding out in the rugged wooded area beyond the town after fleeing east across the country from B.C. in a stolen vehicle.

That vehicle, a 2011 Toyota Rav4 SUV, was discovered burned and abandoned near Fox Lake Cree Nation, approximately 55 kilometres northeast of Gillam, on Monday evening.

In the days since, investigators have confirmed the burned-out SUV was the same one used by the suspects to travel across the country, setting off alarm bells for the remote town of 1,200 people.

Gillam’s residents have been on edge for four days as uniformed officers continue to patrol the area and search vehicles at a checkpoint on the only road in and out of town.

Members of the community have told CTV News they’re locking their doors and securing their vehicles – something they never had to do in the past. One man told CTV News Winnipeg’s Jeff Keele that he’s been sleeping on his couch with his gun beside him out of concern for his safety.

“The community remains vigilant and on edge,” Keele reported on Friday morning. “This is still ongoing. Think if you live here, this is what you’re living with right now.”

On Thursday, an RCMP tactical assault vehicle (TAV) rolled into town to aid in the search. Keele witnessed the armoured vehicle head towards the wilderness along with K9 units and groups of heavily armed officers later in the day. Police have also employed a helicopter and unmanned drone for an aerial view of the thick bush where the two suspects may be hiding.

Cpl. Julie Courchaine said they think McLeod and Schmegelsky are still in the Gillam area after they received two “corroborated” sightings of them in the last week. She also said there haven’t been any recent reports of stolen vehicles, leading them to believe the young men are travelling on foot.

If they are trekking through the wilderness, authorities and residents said they will have a tough time of it as the terrain is considered difficult to navigate for even those who are familiar with it.

“There’s lots of dense bush, forests, swampy areas so it is very challenging,” Courchaine said during a press conference on Thursday.

Gillam’s mayor, Dwayne Forman, said the pesky sandflies will also be a major concern for anyone spending an extended amount of time in the woods without proper protective gear.

“The insects are atrocious through swamps,” he said on Thursday.

The conditions have been difficult for police officers too, Courchaine acknowledged, as they comb through the forests in search of the fugitives.

“A lot of them look like they’re working long shifts,” Keele reported from Gillam on Friday. “They’re out there all day and you see them coming back into town… and they look tired too.”

McLeod and Schmegelsky have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 64-year-old Vancouver man named Leonard Dyck. They’re also wanted on Canada-wide warrants in connection with the shooting deaths of Australian Lucas Fowler, 23, and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese, 24, whose bodies were found on the side of the Alaska Highway in northern B.C.

Dyck’s body was also discovered in northern B.C., some 470 kilometres southwest from where Fowler and Deese were killed, at a highway pullout not far from where a burning camper truck belonging to McLeod and Schmegelsky was abandoned.

Authorities have repeatedly cautioned the public against approaching the suspects if they’re spotted. Instead, they’re asking anyone with information to call their local police force immediately.