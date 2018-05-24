

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Mississauga, Ont., are on the hunt for two men who entered an Indian restaurant on Thursday night and detonated what police described as an improvised explosive device, injuring 15 people.

Three of those suffered serious blast injuries and were taken to trauma centres; the rest sustained smaller shrapnel injuries. The majority of the victims have been treated and released, while the three most seriously injured are now in stable condition.

Peel Region Police say they received a call about the explosion in the Bombay Bhel restaurant just after 10:30 p.m. in the central part of the city.

Witnesses said two men who had their faces covered and who were wearing dark hoodies pulled over their heads walked into the restaurant, detonated the device and fled on foot into a residential area.

CP24’s Cam Woolley says the restaurant was busy at the time of the bombing.

“There was a children’s birthday party and other folk there. It’s a very popular family restaurant,” he told CTV’s Your Morning Friday, adding that the restaurant has been in business for “probably 20 years.”

He said while there’s not a lot of obvious damage on the outside of the restaurant, there is extensive damage inside.

Police have also found possible physical evidence in the residential area nearby, examining footprints and gloves found on the road.

Police are also asking nearby residents to check their surveillance cameras, in the hope that police can identify any getaway vehicle the two men might have used.

Police have released a photo of the two men entering the restaurant.

One suspect is described as being in his mid-20s, with light skin and a stocky build, wearing dark blue jeans and a baseball cap with light grey peak. The second has fair skin with a thin build and was wearing faded jeans, a grey T-shirt with dark-coloured skate shoes.

Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans is expected to hold a news briefing later in the morning to update the public on the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Indian consulate in Toronto has tweeted that it has opened a helpline for those seeking assistance following the explosion.

The Consulate General of India in Toronto has opened a helpline in view of the explosion at an Indian restaurant in Mississauga. For any assistance, pl call +1-647-668-4108. — IndiainToronto (@IndiainToronto) May 25, 2018

2 suspects attended the scene, detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant. Several injured were taken to local hospital and 3 in critical condition were taken to a Toronto Trauma Centre. pic.twitter.com/yzCT59UVN6 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 25, 2018