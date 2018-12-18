Man with scissors charged after woman attacked outside Winnipeg hospital
CTVNews.ca Staff with a report from CTV Winnipeg's Josh Crabb
Published Tuesday, December 18, 2018 9:52AM EST
A man is facing charges after allegedly attacking a stranger outside Winnipeg’s largest hospital.
Police say a 32-year-old woman walking by the Health Sciences Centre early Sunday morning was grabbed by a man who she had asked for a lighter.
The man allegedly held his arm around the woman while holding a pair of scissors, then let her go. She suffered minor injuries.
According to police, the man had been refused entry to the hospital by security guards and then started urinating outside shortly before the woman approached him.
A 44-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats.
Hospital staff members have been voicing concerns recently about violent behaviour around the facility. Last month, hospital officials responded by issuing personal alarms to workers.

