Man with 'chicken legs' sought by police in Hamilton murder probe
A vehicle being sought in connection with a homicide outside a Hamilton bar on Aug. 8 is shown in this surveillance image released by police on Thursday. (Hamilton Police Service)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 27, 2018 8:59AM EDT
Hamilton police say they are looking for a man in black with skinny "chicken legs" for murder after a shooting spree last month.
They say the man killed outside Sheila's Bar, Michael Campbell, was not necessarily the intended target in the shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 8 in central Hamilton.
Police say three others suffered non-life-threatening gunshot injuries in the incident.
They believe the shootings may have occurred due to an earlier dispute inside the bar.
They say a late model grey or silver Hyundai Tucson is allegedly involved in the murder.
Police say the suspect was wearing a black hoody with black shorts that partially covered his thin legs.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Parents concerned after N.S. teacher facing sex charges gets bail
- Man with 'chicken legs' sought by police in Hamilton murder probe
- N.B. Conservative leader to meet with lieutenant-governor, caucus
- Demolition continues on homes in tornado-ravaged areas of Ottawa
- Ontario government to introduce legislation today regulating recreational pot