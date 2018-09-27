

The Canadian Press





Hamilton police say they are looking for a man in black with skinny "chicken legs" for murder after a shooting spree last month.

They say the man killed outside Sheila's Bar, Michael Campbell, was not necessarily the intended target in the shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 8 in central Hamilton.

Police say three others suffered non-life-threatening gunshot injuries in the incident.

They believe the shootings may have occurred due to an earlier dispute inside the bar.

They say a late model grey or silver Hyundai Tucson is allegedly involved in the murder.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black hoody with black shorts that partially covered his thin legs.