

The Canadian Press





CHARLOTTETOWN - In what might be a moral victory for every Canadian who ever had to go to work in bad weather, a P.E.I. man has won a five-year battle to get 3.5 hours worth of pay after being unable to get to the office.

A labour panel granted Leslie Smith leave pay for time missed during a snowstorm, saying he was prudent not to endanger his life by driving in "very difficult road conditions."

Smith filed a grievance against the Canada Revenue Agency after it refused to provide paid leave for the hours he was not at the Tax Services Office in Charlottetown on Dec. 4, 2013.

A decision from a panel of the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board says the office remained open in the morning, but closed at 1 p.m. due to inclement weather.

The ruling says Smith was living in Summerside, about an hour from the office, and left home around 7 a.m. He spent about 25 minutes on unplowed roads before deciding to return home after seeing a four-wheel-drive truck in a ditch.

It says Smith again attempted to drive to work around 11:30 a.m. after seeing a snowplow on his street and clearing his driveway, but after driving around Summerside, he decided the road conditions remained unsafe.