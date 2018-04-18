

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 61-year-old man was critically injured while trying to stop an alleged theft at an Edmonton mall, police said.

Officers were called to Southgate Centre just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after it was reported that a man had stolen something from a business inside the mall.

“We determined that a shopkeeper had observed a male trying to steal an item out of a kiosk in the mall, and he went to intervene with the male suspect, and was severely beaten,” Edmonton police Insp. Erik Johnson said Tuesday.

The suspect is still at large, but police say surveillance cameras captured “very good pictures” of him.

The victim has been identified on social media as Iain Armstrong. Armstrong reportedly works for a local floral company.

A “Pray for Iain Armstrong” Facebook page said he suffered brain damage and a spinal cord injury in the attack.

With a report from CTV Edmonton