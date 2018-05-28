Man who lost family members in Holocaust opposes Nazi artifact sales
In this April 24, 2009 file photo, the entrance gate of the former Nazi concentration camp in Dachau, near Munich, southern Germany, is pictured with the slogan reading 'Work sets you free.' (AP / Christof Stache)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 28, 2018
HALIFAX -- A Halifax man who lost family members in the Holocaust says the display and sale of Nazi artifacts in his neighbourhood antique shop is hurtful and he is hoping the store owner will remove the items.
Shimon Walt says he learned of the sale of Nazi party badges and photos of Nazi-era war medals from his wife, Peggy Walt, who visited the shop after attending synagogue nearby on Saturday.
Jack Craft, the owner of Finer Things Antiques and Curios, said in a social media post that he agreed "the swastika is considered an offensive symbol," and from now on he "will ensure the symbol is covered on any (Nazi) artifacts" he sells.
However, he said in a direct message that he is declining further comment.
The topic of the sale of Nazi memorabilia arose last August when the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies in Toronto objected to the sale of the items at a Pickering, Ont., antiques market.
Avi Benlolo, the president of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, says he is concerned the market for Nazi items is widening, and is calling for Ottawa to consider implementing laws that strictly regulate their sale for private profit and use.
