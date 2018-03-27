

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - A Montreal-area man whose aggressive behaviour forced a Cuba-bound aircraft to return to Canada under a U.S. military escort last summer will be sentenced April 18.

Charalabos Nassios, 40, had pleaded guilty to charges of assault, uttering threats and mischief during a July 2017 disturbance aboard a Sunwing flight that forced the plane to return to Montreal.

The return flight was accompanied by two F-15 U.S. army fighter jets.

Crown attorney Cynthia Gyenizse asked Tuesday for a suspended sentence, but also sought more than $17,450 in damages, which represented fuel, landing fees, overtime salaries for Sunwing employees and hotel costs for 170 passengers.

She told the court she is also seeking three years probation for Nassios, that he hand over all travel documents and that he not be allowed to leave Quebec during that period.

Defence lawyer Tom Pentefountas objected that his client be obliged to compensate Sunwing, calling it an excessive measure.

He said Nassios was in a state of financial ruin and wasn't able to find work.

Quebec court judge Pierre Dupras began his deliberations after hearing both parties.