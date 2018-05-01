

The Canadian Press





DUTTON, Ont. - Provincial police say a London, Ont., man has been charged after allegedly using red and blue police lights on his vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was pulled over on Highway 401 at Dutton in southwestern Ontario on Saturday.

Investigators say the accused told them he was trying to get other vehicles to move out of his way.

They say the 59-year-old was charged and the lights seized.

Under the Highway Traffic Act only police vehicles are allowed to carry a lamp that casts red and blue light ahead of it.

Volunteer firefighters going to an emergency call are allowed to use green flashing lights on their personal vehicles.