Man wanted in Toronto attempted murder investigation last seen in Niagara Falls
Harry Rajkumar, 46, of Toronto, is shown in this handout photo. (Toronto Police Service)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 8, 2018 8:39AM EST
Toronto police are continuing their search for a man accused of violently attacking a 16-year-old girl and a 37-year-old woman last month.
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the man, who is wanted on a charge of attempted murder, as well as two counts each of assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.
Police say the accused was last seen in Niagara Falls, Ont., on Nov. 24, a day after the alleged attack.
They say Harry Rajkumar, 46, was trying to withdraw money from an ATM at Casino Niagara.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.
