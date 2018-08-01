

The Canadian Press





Victoria police say a man who may have been inside a dumpster has died after he was found in a garbage truck on Wednesday.

Shortly after police were called they say officers discovered the man suffering from serious injuries.

In a news release, police say he was rushed to hospital but died from his injuries.

Police say they're working with the BC Coroners Service to investigate the incident.

The driver of the truck wasn't hurt but police say he is being offered support.

Police say the victim has been identified but his family hasn't yet been notified and his name isn't being released.

Police say they were called shortly after 6 a.m. about the incident near the city's downtown.

"The initial investigation indicates that the man was in the box area of the garbage truck when he was injured and may have been in a dumpster that was picked up by the truck," police said in the release.

A picture released by police shows the truck sitting in a parking lot.