Man tasered and arrested after trying to break into Ont. police station.
London police headquarters after a man allegedly tried to break-in on July 26, 2018. (Jim Knight/CTV)
David Maher, CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, July 26, 2018 12:20PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 26, 2018 12:31PM EDT
A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to break into a police headquarters in London, Ont.
Roger Marchand was tasered by officers when they say he refused to drop the bicycle chain he had used to smash a glass door on Thursday morning.
Earlier in the night, police say the 42-year-old was seen breaking the front window of a store, before moving on to another address where he was observed hitting the front door.
Damages are estimated at approximately $3,000.
The Stratford man has been charged with break and enter with intent, possession of a weapon, and mischief under $5,000.
The accused is expected to appear in a London court on Thursday.
42-year-old man facing multiple charges after trying to break into London Police Headquarters overnight. Read more here: https://t.co/YotMp9UAsR #ldnont pic.twitter.com/bBOSPIbhhK— London Police ON (@lpsmediaoffice) July 26, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Woman allegedly held against will in Saskatoon home; loses part of finger
- Trial likely by year's end for U.S. man in Alberta model's alleged kidnapping
- Perry Bellegarde re-elected as chief of Assembly of First Nations
- Man tasered and arrested after trying to break into Ont. police station.
- Hundreds pack Toronto's Greektown for vigil honouring shooting victims