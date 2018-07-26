

David Maher, CTVNews.ca Staff





A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to break into a police headquarters in London, Ont.

Roger Marchand was tasered by officers when they say he refused to drop the bicycle chain he had used to smash a glass door on Thursday morning.

Earlier in the night, police say the 42-year-old was seen breaking the front window of a store, before moving on to another address where he was observed hitting the front door.

Damages are estimated at approximately $3,000.

The Stratford man has been charged with break and enter with intent, possession of a weapon, and mischief under $5,000.

The accused is expected to appear in a London court on Thursday.