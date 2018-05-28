

The Canadian Press





WALLACEBURG, Ont. -- Police say a man is facing charges after allegedly disrupting a Sunday service at a southwestern Ontario church by playing the piano.

They say police were called after the man refused to leave the Wallaceburg, Ont., church.

Police say an officer found the man on the stairs leading to the church basement, but say he pulled away as he was being arrested and fled down the stairs.

They say the man allegedly grabbed a chair and held it in an aggressive manner but later threw it down and continued to ignore the officer's commands.

Investigators say a Taser was used, the man was arrested and police allegedly seized a steak knife.

A 37-year-old Wallaceburg man is charged with disturbing a religious worship, escaping lawful custody, resisting a peace officer and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.