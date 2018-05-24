

CTVNews.ca Staff





A man suspected of punching and kicking a dog in a video that sparked outrage has turned himself in, according to police in London, Ont.

The footage, obtained by CTV News London last week, shows a man follow a slow-moving dog outside to the front yard of an apartment complex in the city’s east end.

The video then shows the man repeatedly punch the dog behind a bush. Following the punches, the man grabs the dog by its collar and drags it up the front steps of the apartment before giving it a hard kick.

Neighbour Shannon Odendahl witnessed the incident firsthand on May 17 and called authorities.

“It is a picture that you cannot get out of your mind once you’ve seen it,” she told CTV News London on Monday.

London police issued an arrest warrant for the suspect in the video after the clip was shared online and received a heated response from viewers.

The dog in the video has been located and is safe with its owner, according to police.

Kyle Langford, 28, turned himself into police early Thursday morning. He is expected to appear in court later in the day.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

With files from CTV News London